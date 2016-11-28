Tepid monsoon may hit rice production

more-in

After an ‘unprecedented’ run that saw record output, the State may struggle to reach its target this year

: After the Cauvery setback, Tamil Nadu is now reeling under the impact of a monsoon that has only flattered to deceive so far. And, along with the shortage of water for drinking purpose, the State now faces the spectre of its good run in rice production coming to an end.

During 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, the State produced 7.9 million tonnes and 8.7 million tonnes of rice, accounting for about two-thirds of the total production of food grains. Three months ago, the State government described the previous year’s food grains production of over 13 million tonnes as unprecedented, after considering the production of millets and pulses along with that of rice.

For the current year, the government has set a target of 14.8 million tonnes, of which rice will account for 9.3 million tonnes; millets 4.5 million tonnes; and pulses 0.9 million tonnes. The moot question is whether the State will be able to match its its past performance, under the given conditions.

Normally, the availability of Cauvery water at the Mettur dam and the northeast monsoon play a major role in the production of the food grains.

Availability of Cauvery water, in particular, has a huge bearing on rice production as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts and parts of Pudukkottai and Cuddalore districts, forming part of the Cauvery delta, account for two-thirds of the State’s rice production. As of now, the State’s shortfall in the realisation of Cauvery water stands at about 100 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) . If one takes into account the rainfall received by Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, the deficit is about 60 per cent, which is, in meteorological parlance, “large deficient.”

Still hopeful

Farmers and agricultural experts are hoping against hope that the nature will be kind in the near future. “In the coming weeks, we badly need a few spells of rain so that the standing samba crop can be sustained for the next one month or so,” said S. Ranganathan, general secretary of the Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association. Y.E.A. Raj, former deputy director general of meteorology, has said there are chances of the State getting rainfall in early December.

Senior officials of the State Agriculture department emphasise that the area covered under the long-term samba crop (July/August –December/January) has not declined much. Explaining the implementation of a Rs. 64-crore package for the crop, they say the share of direct sowing in the overall cropped area has doubled now compared to what it used to be in normal times. The normal coverage of around nine lakh acres under the samba crop has been achieved this time too. The officials recalled how the government’s another package helped the accomplishment of 3.16 lakh acres under the short-term ‘kuruvai’ (June-September/October) crop this year. Their constant refrain is that if the State gets a few spells of rain, it will be able to achieve at least a production of 10 million tonnes of food grains, if not more.

Mr. Ranganathan explained that those who are dependent on bore wells or groundwater will be able to save the crop. This can happen, considering that the groundwater position has been relatively good this time in view of last year’s heavy rain. But, “in Nagapattinam and parts of Thanjavur district, the crop situation is very bad” he says, urging the State and Central governments to make an on-the-spot assessment at the earliest.

K. Ramasamy, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, expressed hope that there would not be any steep fall in the rice production. After 2012, two new paddy varieties – CO 51 and TKM 13 – have been introduced; these consume less water and are of shorter duration. Also, in CR 1009, the features of resistance to drought and flood submergence have been added. As the farmers are using these varieties, the yield is expected to be much higher.