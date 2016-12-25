Tamil Nadu Foodgrains and Marketing Yard is now a research institute

more-in

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Foodgrains and Marketing Yard (TNFMY) chairman S. Rethinavelu has said that the Department of Science and Industrial Research, Government of India, has recognised the TNFMY as a scientific and industrial research organisation.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, he said the recognition would enable the TNFMY, a special purpose vehicle established under PPP model, to undertake research works for identifying several innovative and nutritious value-added products.

The TNFMY, was set up at Sikkandarchavadi over a 30-acre site at an investment of Rs. 40 crore, with the support of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Rethinavelu said the recognition would go a long way in helping not only agro producers, but also those engaged in food processing, traders and exporters. The all-under-one-roof facility had a scientifically built warehouse, cold storage unit, individual marketing-cum-storage depots in the southern districts.

The research and development lab, he said, would help in analysing the quality of products manufactured or dealt with by food processors and traders. Recently, a research in causes for variation in milling breakage in Basmati rice grown in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was undertaken here. The inference arrived at was to carry out standardised parboiling techniques, which would reduce breakage of rice. Today, many rice mills, which processed Basmati rice, had converted the suggestion into action, he added.

Mr. Rethinavelu said the TNFMY had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology, Thanjavur, for carrying out research works. Students and research scholars working in the field of food processing and other allied areas might use the research and development facility.

Currently, they were studying the non-chemical jaggery on a commercial level adoption to position it in the global market. Yet another area of research was paddy analysis – physical quality analysis, cooking analysis and sensory evaluation – to bridge the gap between the farmers and millers. This would enable the farmers to get a remunerative price for their crop, he said.