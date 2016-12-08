TNCC wants Jayalalithaa’s house declared her memorial

People queue up near the Poes Garden bungalow in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

TNCC today favoured converting “Vedha Nilayam”, the residence of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden in Chennai into a memorial for her after the state government acquiring it.

The public should also be allowed to see the materials used by Ms. Jayalalithaa, TNCC President S. Thirunavukkarasu told reporters here.

He said that the demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currencies has caused huge economic crisis in Tamil Nadu.

A Puducherry report said Opposition AIADMK presented a petition to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy today urging the government to install a life size bronze statue of Ms. Jayalalithaa in the union territory.

Led by the party’s legislature wing leader A. Anbalagan, other members in the delegation were K.A.U. Asanna, Vayyapuri Mankiandan and A. Bhaskar.

The petition, a copy of which was later distributed to mediapersons, suggested three sites it named to erect the statue of the ‘unparalleled and able administrator.’

It also referred to services Ms. Jayalalithaa had rendered for socio economic development of the people of Tamil Nadu and pointed out that she had been a role model for all in ameliorating the lot of women, the poor and have-nots.

AIADMK sources said Mr. Narayanasamy told the delegation that a cabinet meeting would be convened to take a decision.