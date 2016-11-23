TN takes steps to help farmers tide over cash crunch

These accounts would also enable farmers to avail facilities of RTGS, NEFT, cheques and demand drafts. | Photo Credit: — File Photo: M. Srinath

Separate accounts to be opened so that farmers can withdraw up to Rs. 25,000 a week

Attempting to overcome the “serious crisis of cash” in primary agricultural cooperative credit societies (PACCS) due to demonetisation, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued an order to open a new KYC compliant account for every loanee farmer with the respective District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) enabling them to withdraw money up to Rs. 25,000 a week.

The accounts would be opened in the name of each crop loanee in the respective DCCB to which their PACCS are attached too, without charging any fee. The expenses on the process shall be borne by the DCCB.

According to the Government Order (GO) issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, these accounts would also enable farmers to avail facilities of electronic transfer (RTGS, NEFT), cheques and demand drafts on par with other customers of the DCCB.

Since PACCS, to which several farmers are attached to, were considered customers of respective DCCBs, they were not able to withdraw money beyond Rs. 25,000 a week.

By opening separate accounts for each of the loanee farmers, they would become customers of the banks and would withdraw Rs. 25,000 a week.

“It must be ensured that once the loan is sanctioned at the PACCS, a debit note will be sent to the DCCB branch concerned for crediting the amount to the account of farmers opened in DCCBs and the farmers can withdraw cash from the related DCCB branch,” the GO stated.

While inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, etc., would be supplied by the PACCS without insisting on cash payment and would be adjusted against their crop loan when it is sanctioned, the PACCS would make arrangements for making available farm equipment on rent to farmers. without insisting on cash payment.