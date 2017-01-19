TN shines in educating girls; struggles in learning outcomes

more-in

With only 0.6 per cent of girls between the ages of 11 and 14 years not enrolled in schools in Tamil Nadu, the State features among the lowest in the country after Kerala, where only 0.1 per cent of girls in the same age group have not been enrolled in schools, the findings of the Annual School Education Survey 2016 have revealed.

Positive trends can also be observed with regard to facilities available for girls. About 76.3 per cent of the schools have a separate provision for a girls toilet which is usable in 2016, a definite increase from only 35.1 per cent of schools in 2010 with the same facility.

The survey, facilitated by Pratham Education Foundation, an NGO, covers rural districts across the country and was released nationally on Wednesday. For the 2016 survey in Tamil Nadu, the sample sizes were made up of students from the age groups of three to 16 in 31 districts.

Statistics in the survey indicate that in rural Tamil Nadu, 49.4 per cent of children in class 1 are unable to read any letter in the alphabet.