TN sand baron Sekhar Reddy’s associate arrested at Mumbai airport

Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha is produced at the Saket Court in Delhi on Thursday. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him for allegedly converting more than Rs. 25 crore of old notes into new ones in connivance with international hawala operators.

The hunt for black money following the arrest of J. Sekhar Reddy, the Chennai-based sand mining baron and expelled Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board member, has turned into a pan-India exercise with multiple central agencies cracking down on his alleged associates.

On Thursday, a day after the Income Tax Department conducted extensive searches at the houses and offices of former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao and others, the CBI arrested three suspected associates of Mr. Reddy in Chennai.

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha at the Mumbai airport for allegedly converting more than Rs. 25 crore of old notes into new ones in connivance with international hawala operators.

Mr. Lodha is also linked to Mr. Reddy.

Following the searches on the premises of Mr. Rao, who was holding the post of Chief Secretary-cum-Vigilance Commissioner, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday replaced him with senior IAS officer Girija Vaidyanathan, who has the reputation of being an upright civil servant.

She will take charge on Friday, while Mr. Rao will remain without a posting.

Meanwhile, though the I-T Department completed its search operations on Mr. Rao’s premises, taxmen continued to search the offices belonging to his son Vivek Papisetty.

Papers found

One of the premises searched on Chamiers Road in Nandanam housed Mr. Papisetty’s three companies — Trans Earth Logistics, Blue Ocean Personnel and Allied Services Private Limited and Virtu Technologies. Mr. Papisetty is also the managing director of 3LOK Infra and Logistics Private Limited, which has its registered office in Bengaluru.

A senior officer from the I-T Department-Investigations Wing, said, “We are scrutinising how his [Vivek’s] companies were funded. We have found some papers and are going through it.” The searches at Mr. Vivek’s offices continued till late in the night.

The taxmen simultaneously covered three more people — Kalyanasundaram, Chairman of State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Gopu Rajagopal and Amalanathan, who according to the taxmen, is into “liaison” work.

At Mr. Kalyanasundaram’s house, the officials unearthed “undisclosed income” to the tune of Rs. 1.07 crore. When the I-T team could not find anything at Mr. Amalanathan’s office in Kodambakkam, at his house in Valasaravakkam, they found Rs. 6 lakh of old currency and Rs. 2.98 lakh of new notes. “Amalanathan had undisclosed income of Rs. 1.75 crore,” said an official.

When the officials knocked at the house of Mr. Rajagopal they found Rs. 5.34 lakh of new currency. He reportedly admitted that Mr. Reddy had given him Rs. 15 crore a few days ago. “We have not concluded the searches at Rajagopal’s premises. It is still on,” the official said.

More arrests

In Chennai, the CBI, which had on Wednesday arrested Mr. Reddy and his associate Srinivasulu, picked up three more people — Prem Kumar, Ramachandran and Rathnam — against whom it had registered a case of stashing away black money. The trio was produced in a city court and remanded in judicial custody.

The CBI had registered a case against all five and others, including unknown bank officials and public servants, after the I-T Department earlier this month conducted searches and seized more than Rs. 130 crore cash and about Rs. 50 crore worth of gold from Mr. Reddy and his associates. The CBI case is that the seizure included Rs. 33.6 crore of new currency, which couldn’t have been procured without the connivance of bank officials.

The searches on Mr. Rao’s properties too were based on alleged evidence gathered during the interrogation of Mr. Reddy.

ED detains businessman

Enforcement Directorate officials said they had picked up Kolkata businessman Lodha from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday night.

“We had information that Lodha was coming to Mumbai from Kolkata to take a connecting flight to Malaysia and accordingly intercepted him at the airport,” said an ED official.

Mr. Lodha was then taken to the Mumbai office of the ED for questioning in connection with his alleged involvement in converting old currency notes for Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon and Mr. Reddy.

“Lodha’s questioning threw up enough prima facie evidence for us to take further action, and he was then taken to Delhi, where he was placed under arrest on Thursday,” the officer added. The ED has obtained seven days’ custody of the accused for the identification of others involved in the racket.

(With inputs from S. Vijay Kumar in Chennai, Devesh Pandey in New Delhi and Gautam S. Mengle in Mumbai)