TN committed to policy goals of Jayalalithaa: OPS

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith in a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday. — Photo: DIPR

British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday at the Secretariat here.

Welcoming him, Mr. Panneerselvam said Tamil Nadu would follow in the very illustrious footsteps of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and ensure that her policy goals and objectives were fulfilled.

“India and the United Kingdom share many elements of a common heritage, including political, economic, security, linguistic, cultural and sporting ties. The two nations share values and are vibrant, secular and multicultural democracies,” an official release quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister said Britain and Tamil Nadu could collaborate further in areas such as English teaching, innovative financing mechanism, skill development and infrastructure. “Tamil Nadu has been most welcoming to investors. It has attracted over $16 billion investment since 2001. It has also emerged as one of the largest manufacturing hubs in India, as it is a leader in production of automobiles, auto components, electronic hardware, engineering, textiles and leather. Tamil Nadu is also one of the top 10 automobile hubs with a production capacity of 1.4 million passenger cars per year,” the release further quoted Mr. Panneerselvam as saying.

Mr. Asquith appreciated the commendable job done by the Tamil Nadu Government and its agencies to restore normalcy in the city soon after the devastating storm.

The Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, highlighted the measures being taken to further strengthen the ‘Single Window mechanism’ of the Guidance Bureau, which is very effective instrument.