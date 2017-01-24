TN Governor’s speech evokes mixed response

more-in

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s address in the Assembly drew a mixed response from political party leaders on Monday.

Hailing the customary address, MDMK leader Vaiko said, “In his speech, the Governor has reiterated the need to change the current name of ‘Madras High Court’ to ‘Tamil Nadu High Court’ and make Tamil the official language of the court. He has also mentioned about the drought that hasn’t been seen in the last 140 years in Tamil Nadu.”

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, however, said that the Governor’s speech was mostly a formality that was filled with useless announcements. “While people expected important announcements, it only contains empty rhetoric and familiar words. It is a disappointing speech,” he said.

He underlined that there was no mention of how the State would ensure that drought relief will be secured and the NEET will not be imposed. “If he had said that the admission process that is currently followed in the State will continue for medical colleges in Tamil Nadu because it was built using the Tamil people’s tax, then it would have been revolutionary,” he said.

Tamil Manila Congress leader GK Vasan said that the address was a disappointment since it had no reference to farm loan waiver or providing relief for Cyclone Vardah.