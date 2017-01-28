TEL employees temporarily call off protest

more-in

VELLORE: Employees of Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Limited (TEL) near Katpadi on Friday temporarily withdrew their protest after the management paid the pending salary for two months and assured them to pay the remaining 4 months salary within a week.

The employees launched a sit-in protest on Tuesday evening, and staged a hunger protest on Friday. Following this, a tripartite meeting was held with officials of the Labour Department, TEL union members and management on Friday.

“The management deposited the salary for two months for staff and workers, and assured them to pay the salary for the remaining months within a week. Following this, we have temporarily called off the protest,” a union member of TEL said.

While the staff have not been paid their salaries from July, the workers did not receive their salaries from August. He added that the union has demanded the management to look into their other demands such as holding discussion with union in regard to voluntary retirement scheme and deputation, within a week.