Suburbs still without power supply

Notwithstanding round-the-clock relief and restoration works by the State government, several pockets in the city’s suburbs continue to be hit hard in the aftermath of cyclone Vardah and residents of Mitnamallee division have been deprived of power supply for the past one week.

Despite the workforce of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), including field staff and officials from areas outside Chennai, working non-stop to resume power supply in the city and suburbs, residents in pockets like Mitnamallee where power has not resumed, said it was the right time for the Tangedco to speed up construction of the substation there. Till Sunday night, only a small pocket in Mitnamallee and Muthapudupet was supplied with electricity.

Bakthavachalam of Defence Enclave in Muthapudupet said that many families had re-located their relatives to other areas in the city to get a relief from the week-long power disruption. A senior official of Tangedco pointed out that the absence of backfeeding facility from Pattabhiram substation to the recently created Mitnamallee division had caused the disruptions.

T. Sadagopan, activist in Pattabhiram, said Tangedco should speed up the construction of the substation at Mitnamallee. He also blamed the poor maintenance of the power transformer by the field staff in Pattabhiram for leaving thousands of residents in Mitnamallee division deprived of power supply.

The division consists of Mitnamallee, Muthapudupet, Karimedu, Periyar Nagar, Bharatiyar Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Medukandigai and Palavedu, and has more than 8,000 consumers. Restoration works are also being carried out in the immediate suburbs and extended areas of the city. For instance in areas between Perungalathur and Guduvanchery, residents and traders have been volunteering to assist the staff in removing damaged power supply poles and also to hoist the supply cables on transformers.

Even within the city, work is on to replace damaged bulbs in street lamps as well as high mast lamp posts. Chennai Corporation workers were seen attending to high mast lamp posts in different spots in the city, especially at important traffic intersections, replacing the lamps from fire tenders of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department.

181956195; 181956194: Several areas in the city suburbs and extended areas continue to be deprived of power supply. A worker attending to a fault in Tambaram. Photo: G.Krishnaswamy.