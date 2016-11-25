Students’ art turns into products for everyday use

more-in

“I am excited to see how our thread paintings become finished products,” reads a note from Parthasarathy, a student of Vidyasagar. The note is pinned up on a board at the ‘Kalakkal Kadai’.

His message is one among many others from the 40-odd students involved in ‘Kalakkal Kadai’, an initiative of Vidyasagar. The inauguration of the shop on the premises of Vidyasagar in Kotturpuram took place on Thursday.

The products on display and for sale at ‘Kalakkal Kadai’ include bags, laptop sleeves, table runners, leaf-ware products, paper products, stationery, wallets, dinner mats and lamp shades made through a variety of techniques by disabled students from Vidyasagar.

Speaking about the initiative which aims to promote livelihood opportunities for the disabled, Rajul Padmanabhan, director of Vidyasagar, said that the products were developed by a team of designers, engineers and coordinators who worked on artwork by the students. “We hope to put in place, a cooperative system in the future where more persons with disabilities come and learn these techniques and are able to support themselves,” she said.

Explaining the process behind how the products came about, Vijayashree Ramesh, a coordinator for the initiative from the Employment Education Centre (EEC) at Vidyasagar, said that based on the artwork, which included thread paintings, paper weaving and leaf art, designers came together to make the finished products.

“The machines used by the students for thread painting and other art techniques have been adapted so that they can work comfortably with them. The students involved in the project are above the age of 18 and we ensure they pick and chose to do art work which they find fun and enjoyable,” she explained.

Apart from the products in the store, the display shelves too have been made by students with multiple disabilities. The store manager, Janaki Raman who is wheelchair bound, said that he was happy to help people with the selection of high quality and unique products which they wanted to purchase.

The ‘Kalakkal Kadai’ will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.