Student killed in accident

A 20-year-old student of engineering was killed in a road accident when the two-wheeler which he was riding rammed a parapet at Valayampattu bridge near Vaniyambadi on Thursday. According to Vaniyambadi taluk police, Navdeep Gupta, a second year student of an engineering college in Vellore, was travelling to Yelagiri Hill along with a few other students in four bikes. Navdeep Gupta was riding a bike with a friend in the pillion. Police said the two-wheeler rammed the parapet of the Valayampattu bridge and the two were rushed to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital. The accident occurred at 9 a.m. Gupta died of injuries at the hospital while his friend was being treated in the hospital. — Staff Reporter

