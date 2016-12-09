Steady stream of visitors at Poes Garden

more-in

Ever since Wednesday night, hundreds of AIADMK cadre and admirers of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, a majority of whom have demanded that her house be turned into a memorial, have been steadily streaming into her Poes Garden residence to pay their last respects.

The police say that they have been instructed to allow people into the property up to the main door, which remained locked. It also served as a gratification for hundreds of party workers to be able to walk through the doors that had, by and large, been shut to them.

With those in charge of the party deciding to allow people to pay homage for less than a day, many AIADMK party men and her admirers, who couldn’t make it to Chennai for the funeral, have visited to pay their last respects at the memorial in Marina Beach and also at her Poes Garden residence.

Many of them were still visibly shocked that their leader was no more and criticised those in charge of the party affairs for not allowing free flow of information about Jayalalithaa’s health.

“They could have shown us her face at least in the hospital. With all the theories floating around, we are finding it difficult to believe anything. We hope all her property is nationalised by the government and preserved in her memory. That way, those who were with her for the money don’t get anything. The cadre and people will take care of the party. There will not be a leader again like Amma, who was loved by women,” said Kalavathi, a teacher from Thirunadungulam in Tiruchi. Many women said that they suddenly feel a sense of helplessness and fear about their future with Jayalalithaa’s untimely demise. “We derived strength through her life. What a bold lady! She was intelligent and daring. We will never see another one like her,” said Yogeshwari, a party member from RK Nagar constituency.

Critical of aide

Not just the general public but even party men and women were critical of Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala, who has always remained in the background, but suddenly positioned herself as the central figure in the party. “Who is she? Even Amma’s own relatives weren’t allowed to see her by Sasikala,” said Ponni. “We worked tirelessly for Amma in the elections. Not for anyone else.”

Some complained that not a single photograph of Jayalalithaa was kept outside in the veranda of her house. “They didn’t care to ensure even that.”