Station Directors to focus on prompt service

Chennai Central is among the 12 stations where these officers will help improve amenities

In a recent initiative aimed at improving the quality of service at major stations, the Ministry of Railways has appointed Station Directors for 12 of them, including Chennai Central. The role of the Station Director will be to ensure prompt service to passengers — be it boarding trains or exiting the station.

The director will also be responsible for cleanliness and hygiene too which is a crucial issue in Chennai Central, the only station under Southern Railway which has been allotted this designation. The officers for the new post will be drawn from the Traffic section – including operations and commercial — and hence will have exposure to issues to do with logistics and passenger amenities, officials say. This will also ease a lot of burden on the Station Manager and his staff.

The Station Director has powers to award orders for small civil works in the areas of station improvement. The director need not write to the Chennai Division seeking consent for certain works and then await clearance.

Rajesh Chandran, who was earlier Area Manager, Ernakulam, has been appointed as the first Station Director at Chennai Central.

A farewell to bleakness

Most railways stations in the city are not known for their attractive exteriors. In a break from plain and bleak walls, the stations of Chennai Metro Rail have advertisements at the concourse and platform levels.

More than a year after it started, there is now a steady increase in the number of people taking the facility. Chennai Metro Rail thus handed out contracts to put up advertisements on stations and trains. A few months ago, many of the trains began sporting advertisements. Now, they have been put up in stations too.

Officials say the move aims at not just raising revenue but also sprucing up the stations. “We will have more such advertisements, including digital ones. “A certain amount of space has been allotted for this purpose. Commuters may enjoy such advertisements rather than dull, empty station walls,” an official says.

Meanwhile, even as residents everywhere have been hunting for ATMs with cash, all stations along this corridor have at least one functional machine. The challenge however is to get there at the right time. “As soon as the cash is loaded, about 30-40 people gather and the money gets exhausted in about an hour or so,” the official adds.

(Reporting by K. Manikandan and Sunitha Sekar)