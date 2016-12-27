State sees strong demand for power in November

Tamil Nadu’s power requirement was 8,183 million units (MUs) in November as against the 8,180 MUs available. | Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

: Power demand in Tamil Nadu had grown by over 30 per cent in November 2016 from the corresponding period last year, according to data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The data revealed that Tamil Nadu’s power requirement was 8,183 million units (MUs) in November 2016 as against the 8,180 MUs available. In November 2016, Tamil Nadu had a “peak demand” of 13,888 MW, which the State managed to meet.

In the comparable period in 2015, the State’s power requirement was 6,273 million units and availability was 6,270 million units. In November 2015, “peak demand” was 12,154 MW, which was met, according to the CEA data.

According to Elara Capital, a lower base has helped the southern States register strong growth in November 2016.

“Demand in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka was up 28 per cent each in November 2016 (vis-a-vis a contraction of 4 per cent and 2 per cent respectively in November 2015). Likewise, Tamil Nadu’s demand was up 30 per cent (as against a contraction of 6 per cent in the base year),” it added.

The brokerage house also pointed out that so far in FY 17, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have achieved 11 per cent growth each in power consumption, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 9 per cent.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission gave the green signal for TANGEDCO to procure 850 MW of power for the next year (from February 1, 2017 to May 15, 2017).