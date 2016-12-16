State may have to close 2,000 liquor shops by April

more-in

Tamil Nadu will have to wind up operations of 2,000 liquor shops which are functioning on national and state highways before April 2017 following Thursday’s Supreme Court order mandating that no liquor shops must be permitted to function starting April 1, 2017 on national and state highways in the country.

Once the 2,000 shops are closed, the overall revenue per day for the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which vends liquor, will drop down by 30 per cent. Currently, TASMAC sells liquor worth Rs.67-70 crore per day.

An analyst who tracks the liquor market in Tamil Nadu, said, “When TASMAC suspended operations of 500 shops earlier this year the impact was minimal. With the proposed closure of 2,000 shops the revenue loss per day will be around Rs 25- 30 crore. These are ball park estimates considering that sales are higher on highways.”

A senior official at TASMAC confirmed that there are 2,000 outlets on the national and state highways but did not want to speak on the revenue impact.

This move will bring the number of shops down to 4,200 from the existing 6,200 retail vending shops. According to a government hand book, as on June 30 2016, TASMAC has 6,200 retail vending shops and 3,139 of them have an attached bar.

D. Dhanasekaran, general secretary of the AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu TASMAC Employees’ Union, said that, “We are aware of the Supreme Court order. Our only request to the government is to provide alternate jobs for the employees working in these 2,000 shops without any hassle.”

It is learnt that these 2,000 shops employ around 6,000 workers. When TASMAC suspended operations of 500 retail vending shops in June this year, the employees were redeployed in suitable positions within the corporation and no employee has been retrenched from service. The Union members said that they expect a similar transition this time too. As on June 30, 2016, TASMAC has 7,204 shop supervisors, 15,677 salesmen and 3,753 assistant salesmen working in the retail vending shops on contract/consolidated pay basis.