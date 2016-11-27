State government failed to prevent farmer suicides, alleges Stalin

MORAL SUPPORT: DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Saturday called on the family members of farmer Ramalingam of Karattupalayam in Kodumudi block, who committed suicide due to failure of turmeric crop.

After calling on two bereaved families of turmeric farmers, who had committed suicide recently due to crop failure, and handing over financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh each, DMK leader M.K.Stalin on Saturday slammed the AIADMK government for not having deputed ministers or local elected representatives to offer condolences.

The DMK never considers political leanings of farmers for extending support, he said, pointing out that of the 10 such families in the delta districts who were provided similar assistance, five were supporters of AIADMK and four of DMK.

Sympathising with the plight of the families of late farmers Muthusamy of Thamaraipalayam and Ramalingam of Karattupalayam, both in Kodumudi block, Mr. Stalin faulted the State Government saying the dire situation of agriculturists was not explained well to the Cauvery Technical Committee deputed by the Central government to analyse drought impact.

The AIADMK government had all along refused to heed the combined call for declaring Tamil Nadu a drought-hit State, he said observing that its functioning is paralysed.

There has been no progress in the proposal announced earlier for extending loans at low interest rates to farmers through primary agricultural cooperative banks, Mr. Stalin told mediapersons. The deaths of the two farmers in the ayacut of Kalingarayan canal, Mr, Stalin said, had occurred due to faulty water management.