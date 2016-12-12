State gears up to face cyclone ‘Vardah’

more-in

Even as northern coastal Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone ‘Vardah,’ whose landfall in expected on Monday afternoon, government agencies are on high alert.

All government, government-aided, private schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and coastal taluks of Villupuram districts will remain closed on Monday, an official release stated. Another release from the Labour Department stated that a public holiday has been declared in these areas.

“In view of the impending cyclone ‘Vardah’, the government issues an advisory to private undertakings/establishments to permit their staff to avail holiday permission or work from home on December 12,” it stated.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday to review the preparatory arrangements made by various government agencies. As part of the arrangements, senior IAS officers appointed as Monitoring Officers for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram districts would be present in these districts to oversee and monitor cyclone-related work.

Relief centres ready

While district administrations have been put on high alert, arrangements are being made for evacuating people in low-level and vulnerable areas. Relief centres are being kept ready with necessary food, water and other arrangements.

The Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been alerted to be on standby for deployment as and when necessary. Personnel from NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Rescue Services have also been pre-positioned for rescue and relief operations.

TANGEDCO would take all precautionary measures, including disconnection of power supply to ensure safety and fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea. Highways Department would keep the subways clear and maintain road connectivity.

Traffic police have been advised to ensure free flow of traffic in close coordination with Greater Chennai Corporation. PWD would monitor and manage water ways and water bodies and keep the river mouths open to ensure water flow into the sea.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, IAS, Adviser to Government Sheela Balakrishnan, Home Secretary Apurva Varma, Secretaries of several other Departments State Relief Commissioner K. Satyagopal, Chennai Police Commissioner S. George, Director Fire Services R.C. Kudawla, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation D. Karthikeyan were present during the meeting.