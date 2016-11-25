Stalin urges Centre, State government to immediately set up Lokayukta

more-in

A day after the Supreme Court expressed its disappointment over the delay in appointing country’s anti-corruption ombudsman — Lokpal — DMK treasurer and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to immediately set up Lokayukta in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said just as it was essential to have Lokpal for country’s economic development, it was essential to have Lokayukta for the State’s economic development. The Centre should immediately set up Lokpal, at least after the observation of the Supreme Court. Mr. Stalin also urged the Union government to extend the deadline to exchange demonetised notes till March 31, 2017 after a voting in both Houses of the Parliament.

In its observation on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said the government which “seems to be always interested in cleansing the system,” was uncharacteristically “dragging its feet” over the appointment of Lokpal to usher in probity in public life. Since it was enacted in 2013, the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act has not seen the light of day and subsequent amendments to the Act are in limbo.

The Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur also questioned the political will of the government to appoint the Lokpal and further asked whether the Lokpal amendment could be implemented by way of ordinance.