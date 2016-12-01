Stalin seeks CBI probe on thali scheme

more-in

Also flays move to privatise Metro Rail operations, Salem Steel Plant

: Citing alleged irregularities in the implementation of Thalikku Thangam scheme (provision of gold for marriage of educated, poor women), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Wednesday demanded a CBI enquiry into the issue.

Mr. Stalin said based on documents obtained under the Right to Information Act, a magazine had reported that gold for the scheme was purchased between 2011 and 2015 at a rate higher than the prevailing value in the international market.

The DMK leader said the public had a right to know who took the decision to purchase gold from specific banks at a higher rate and who benefited from this irregularity.

Chennai Metro privatisation

Mr. Stalin also flayed the decision of Chennai Metro Rail Limited to call for bids to operate its trains and urged the government to give up the proposal. “It is the obligation of an elected government to provide transport facilities to its people. The government is not performing its duty by such actions,” he said.

Mr. Stalin wondered if fares for the Metro had been raised in the first place with the intention of outsourcing operations. He said it was contradictory that a government which claimed fares could not be reduced was now pushing for outsourcing.

Salem Steel Plant

On privatisation of the Salem Steel Plant, he said the Central government should take steps to ensure that the plant returned to profitability instead of divesting stake in it. He also demanded formation of a committee for the purpose.

Mr. Stalin said the Salem Steel Plant was profitable between 2003 and 2010. “Also, it was clocking more than Rs. 100 crore in profits. This data is available with the Centre. Its growth has slowed down because of the Centre’s continued reluctance to set up a 120 MW power plant here,” he said.

PMK too threatens protest

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Central government to give up its proposal to disinvest stakes in the Salem Steel Plant. “The move will also affect around 2,000 workers. Despite this, if the Central Government goes ahead with privatisation, the PMK will mobilise the people of Salem and organise a massive protest,” he said.