Stalin may be made working president

The general council meeting of the DMK slated for December 20 is likely to elect party treasurer M.K. Stalin as its working president, as party president M. Karunanidhi and general secretary K. Anbazhagan are not keeping well.

“We need to amend the by-laws of the party to create the new post. It should get the approval of the general council,” a senior leader said. Though Mr. Karunanidhi has been discharged from hospital and has recovered well, he was not able to speak due to pain in his throat.

In fact the DMK for almost two decades since its inception in 1949 did not have the post of president. “Till 1969, the general secretary was the all powerful post in the DMK. Only after the demise of party founder Anna (Annadurai) was the post of president created, and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) was the first leader to occupy the post. V.R. Nedunchezhian became the general secretary,” said historian of the Dravidian Movement K. Thirunavukkarasu.

Even after the creation of president’s post, the organisers of the DMK Tiruchi district conference in 1970 referred to it as chairman of the party.