Stalin insecure, but he’s not my foe: Vaiko

A day after hitting out at DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin, while appreciating his other family members, for being heckled by DMK cadres at the Kauvery Hospital here, MDMK leader Vaiko on Sunday insisted that he never considered the former as his enemy. Neither did he intend to create confusion in the DMK or its first family. However, it was Mr. Stalin who felt insecure and treated him (Vaiko) as an enemy.

Asked about the general impression that his politics was shaped by his blind opposition to Mr Stalin, the MDMK general secretary said he did not consider Mr Stalin as his enemy. “DMK leader M. Karunanidhi sought to destroy me politically. He is a giant and I can fight him politically. But Mr. Stalin does not deserve to be my enemy,” he claimed.

To another allegation that two years ago he chose to meet former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri at a time the latter’s relationship with the DMK was completely strained with a view to undermining Mr. Stalin’s leadership, Mr. Vaiko said, Mr. Alagiri was keen on meeting him. “Our district secretary told me that Mr. Alagiri wanted to see me and express his support to us in the (Parliamentary) election. He was removed from the party after I met him. I am not interested in creating any confusion in the family of Mr. Karunanidhi,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko reiterated that the attack against him during his visit to Kauvery Hospital where Mr. Karunanidhi is convalescing, was orchestrated by Mr. Stalin. “DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan had called upon cadre and leaders not to visit the hospital. That being so, how come there were so many cadre when I went. Suddenly, over 50 people assembled in front of the hospital after knowing that I am visiting there. Everything is well planned,” he alleged.

When pointed out that Mr. Stalin himself had disapproved of the attack, he alleged that it was a clear case of the DMK treasurer running with the hare and hunting with the hound. Mr. Vaiko charged that Mr. Stalin always nurtured an insecure feeling about him because be feared that that he would steal the thunder. “It was due to this that once Mr. Stalin cancelled his scheduled address at a party conference in Dindigul after I completed my speech,” the MDMK leader alleged.

Mr. Vaiko said while in the DMK, it was he who organised a tour of Mr. Stalin in Tirunelveli and participated in his cycle rally for 45 days.

“When the rally was over, my daughter told me that I had become dark. Mr. Karunanidhi also appreciated me, saying it was impossible to have such a hard worker. He actually wanted to write an exclusive piece about me in the Murasoli, but gave up the idea because it might further the envious feeling against me in the party. Late organisation secretary Neela Narayanan conveyed this message to me,” he said.