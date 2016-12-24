Stalin demands report on I-T raid at Secretariat

more-in

: DMK treasurer and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to release a detailed report on the income-tax searches conducted at the residence of former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao and his office, saying that the incidents have affronted and damaged the dignity of the Secretariat and Tamil Nadu.

“The Chief Minister should break his silence, because the Secretariat is the centre of power. All those who are holding Constitutional posts, including the Governor, Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker and Cabinet ministers, are functioning from there,” he said in a statement.

Pointing out that people had doubts whether the currencies seized during the searches actually belonged to the government treasury or were obtained by exchanging old currencies hoarded by those in power, the DMK treasurer said the I-T Department should send all information obtained during the searches to the Centre without delay and top persons involved in corruption should not be allowed to escape.

“The searches have thoroughly exposed the corruption in the administration. What is more shocking is that Mr. Rama Mohana Rao was allowed to hold the post of the Vigilance Commissioner. Now, he has been kept on the waiting list and Girija Vaidyanathan has replaced him. But, the government is yet to clear the doubts of people in these developments,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the I-T searches did not augur well for the rights of the State government and State autonomy. The presence of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had brought down the dignity and respect of the Tamil Nadu police. “Mr. Panneerselvam’s silence has further raised doubts about the searches,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the State government’s failure to appoint a full-time Vigilance Commissioner and head for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had rendered meaningless the appointment of government advisers.

“The advisers get their salary from tax payers’ money and we are not able to understand why they remained silent without offering proper guidance,” he asked.