Speeding car mows down man sleeping on footpath

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man, a cook, died instantly after a speeding car climbed the pavement on which he was sleeping in Vadapalani on Saturday night.

Bhaskar, the victim, was sleeping outside his makeshift home on the pavement, policemen investigating the accident said. The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled and a team of policemen from the Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation wing are searching for him.

City Traffic Police sources said Bhaskar was sleeping on the pavement on Parameshwari Colony 2nd Street in Vadapalani when the driver is reported to have lost control of the speeding car lost control. On hearing the loud crash caused in the impact of the car ploughing into the pavement, residents living nearby ran out of their homes. They rushed to the accident spot and saw Bhaskar struggling for life, police said. Bhaskar’s body was taken to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said the car belonged to a resident of Adyar and he had told police that he sold it to an used car dealer. However, they were unable to trace the dealer so far and hence were unable to establish who the present owner was. They were hopeful of tracing the suspect on Monday, police added.

Narrow escape:

Passengers travelling in a car had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in the car after it rammed into the median on East Coast Road on Saturday night.

Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing policemen said the driver of the Mercedes Benz car lost control and the car came to a halt after ramming the median. In the impact of the collision, a fire broke out in the engine. The passengers managed to step out of the car in time and alerted the fire control room and a fire tender from Thiruvanmiyur Fire Station reached the spot and put out the fire, police added. EOM