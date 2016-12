Special trains for Karthigai Deepam

more-in

The Southern Railway has announced special trains to be operated to Tiruvannamalai in view of Karthigai Deepam festival.

The details of those trains are: Passenger Special from Villupuram–Tiruvannamalai will leave Villupuram at 10.15 a.m. on December 12 and 13. Passenger Special from Tiruvannamalai–Villupuram will leave Tiruvannamalai at 1 p.m. on December 12 and 13. Passenger Special from Villupuram – Tiruvannamalai leaving Villupuram at 10 p.m. on December 11 and 12. Passenger Special from Tiruvannamalai–Villupuram will leave Tiruvannamalai at 2.30 a.m. on December 12 and 13.

All the trains will stop at Tandarai, Andampallam, Adichchanur, Tirukoilur, Mugaiyur, Ayandur, Mambalapattu, Teli and Venkatesapuram.