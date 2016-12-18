Some AIADMK cadre want Sasikala as CM

more-in

After the demise of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, a section of the ruling partymen want V.K. Sasikala, her friend and confidante for over three decades, to become not only the party’s general secretary, but also the Chief Minister.

With four-and-half years to go for the present government, as many as 15 district secretaries of the AIADMK submitted the copies of the resolutions passed at their regional councils, urging her to become the general secretary of the party.

In Theni, the party functionaries went one step ahead and passed resolutions asking her to be the Chief Minister of the State too.

“Over a thousand party functionaries met on Thursday, passed the resolutions asking her to lead the party and the government,” said Theni district secretary Thangatamil Selvan, an MLA.

Incidentally, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is from Theni district.

He reportedly accompanied the district functionaries along with Mr. Thangatamil Selvan on Saturday when they met Ms. Sasikala at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence here and handed over the resolution.

Not all though have passed a resolution asking her to be the Chief Minister.

A district secretary in the Central region said they have merely asked her to lead the party.

Meanwhile, there were rumours within the party that the district secretaries were being forced to pass a resolution stating that Ms. Sasikala should be the next general secretary.

“It is totally false. We reflect the sentiments of the party cadre,” said an AIADMK district secretary from one of the northern districts.

Most of the district secretaries who met Ms. Sasikala on Saturday confirmed that they had asked her to lead the party.

Asked about her becoming the Chief Minister, a district secretary, who is also a Minister, said, “Let her become the general secretary first. She is highly reluctant to lead the party and that is the reason we are passing resolutions, urging her to take up the post.”

Various party wings like MGR Manram, MGR Youth wing, Agriculture, Minority and Literature wings also passed resolutions urging Ms. Sasikala to lead the party.