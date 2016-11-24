Small vendors struggle to tide over crisis

more-in

Many of them have seen a huge dip in earnings and are worried about what lies in store

Worry is writ large on the faces of garment-seller Mohammed Ismail, watch seller F. Anto, and fruit vendor Kumar Durai, all small traders in the city. In the past couple of weeks they have spent the same amount of money, time and energy commuting to their shops and trying to sell their wares as they did last month. But, bundles of items remain unsold in all their shops.

Mr. Durai, a fruit vendor in Flower Bazaar, who used to earn a minimum of Rs. 500 a day pushing his cart through the streets of Flower Bazaar, now hardly makes Rs. 400 in two days. “It is not that I don’t get customers. I turn away at least 30 customers who have only Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. I am also worried about the quality of my stock of fruits. If they wither, I stand to lose my capital as well,” he said.

For many fruit, flower and vegetable vendors, the threat of loss of capital is a major issue. M. Mala, a retail vegetable vendor in Koyambedu market, hardly takes home Rs. 150 a day in place of the Rs. 1,500 she got till last month because she doesn’t have any change. “What I get now is just enough for food and travel. I am unable to repay my loan of Rs. 5,000 from the Mahila bank. The vegetables are rotting and no one is willing to give me credit,’ she said, almost in tears.

The inability to do what they had been doing for all these years was an irritant, said Mr. Ismail, who has been selling garments at the same spot in Triplicane for the past 40 years. He said he was worried about how to meet expenses in the coming days. “I wont be able to pay the rent and electricity bill or buy groceries if I am not able to make a minimum sale every day,” he said.

With their families mostly dependent on their incomes, people are worried about whether they will have enough food. Mr. Anto, who sells wallets and watches on Anna Salai, said that he was struggling to earn even Rs. 200 a day.

A resident of Nandiambakkam, near Minjur, he has two sons, who are looking for jobs. His wife works as a help in a church. “This month will be very difficult for us,” he said.

Staying off work

People like C. Veeramani, a cobbler, have not been coming in to work because of the lack of business.

“I've only come today and barely making enough for tea,” he said. Shops that run on small change are suffering too. Shahul Hameed, who sells paan and chocolates in his small shop, complained that business had lessened by nearly half. “What do we do when people have no change to spare?” he said.

The lack of availability of small denomination notes in banks is a problem small traders like Nadeem, a butcher in Neelankarai face. “None of the banks in our area give us change. Most often, hotels send notes of large denomination so that they can get change. If we spend the whole day standing in queues in front of banks, when will we sell the meat?” he asked.

V. Mageshvaran, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Street Vending Workers Federation, said nearly 80 per cent of the street vendors had lost business.

Most of them are in debt as they have to borrow for their daily needs. Banks must come forward to provide loans at less interest rate for vendors, he said.

Otherwise, many small vendors in the city will end up losing their livelihood following the demonetisation move, he added.

(With inputs from Zubeda Hamid, S. Poorvaja and Deepa H. Ramakrishnan)