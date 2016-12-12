Tamil Nadu

Six students among nine held for selling ganja

NAGERCOIL: Nine persons, including six students of engineering and polytechnic colleges, were arrested for allegedly selling ganja in Kuzhikode area in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday night.

According to police, they were nabbed during a regular police patrolling. Inquiries revealed that the students rented a house and indulged in selling ganja in the area. A search in the house of the students led to seizure of 1.5 kg of ganja kept in small packets for sale.

The arrested were Habees Mano (21), Khan Ali alias Syed Ali (20), Sunil (21), Suresh (21), Manikandan (21), Mohemmed Brucekhan (21), Edwin Jose (21), Krishna Prasad (20) and Vijin (20).

The arrested were produced before the Padmanabhapuram Magistrate on Monday, and remanded in judicial custody, police sources said.

