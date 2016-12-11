Six NDRF teams leave for rescue operation

more-in

Six teams of the 04 battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Arakkonam, have been moved to Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram for flood rescue operations in anticipation of heavy rains triggered by very severe cyclone storm “Vardah”. Around 200 personnel would be engaged in the operations.

While two teams would be deployed in Chennai, two teams would be stationed in Tiruvallur and two at Kancheepuram. They would be positioned in places such as Manali, Ponneri, Kannappar Thidal, Basin Bridge, and Mahabalipuram. The teams are led by assistant commandant of NDRF Raajan Baalu, a press release said.