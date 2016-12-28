Shocked by Vaiko’s decision: Thirumavalavan

more-in

: With the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) deciding to quit the People’s Welfare Front (PWF), it remains to be seen whether other alliance partners will be able to keep the alliance intact.

Reacting to the development, VCK chief Thirumavalavan said that he was shocked by Vaiko’s decision. “However, MDMK has the freedom to choose its course in politics. I have always maintained that the PWF was never a permanent alliance. We came together on common issues,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

CPI’s Tamil Nadu State Secretary R. Mutharasan said that Vaiko could have discussed the decision with the alliance partners before making the announcement. “Vaiko has always maintained that he won't be responsible for breaking the PWF. Every party has its own point of view and that is inevitable. There is no need to break the alliance because of differences of opinion. He could have discussed the issue with us instead of directly speaking to the press,” he said.

However, CPI (M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan said a breakup was unavoidable after Mr. Vaiko’s support to demonitisation. “His leaving the PWF was unavoidable after our disagreement over such an important political issue,” he said.

Rift over Cauvery issue

The first signs of trouble for the alliance emerged ahead of an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, convened by the Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Vaiko wanted to boycott the meeting but VCK’s Thol. Thirumavalavan wanted to attend. Then, the two Communist parties brokered peace in favour of Mr. Vaiko. “I don’t think the disagreement over the Cauvery meeting was significant. Compared to that, demonetisation is a major issue,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

However, the PWF members may have had a clue about Mr. Vaiko’s intentions. “He had already informed that he would not be attending the protest being organised by twhe VCK at Puducherry. We will be speaking against demonetisation and he was uncomfortable sharing space with us,” said Mr. Mutharasan.

On Tuesday, both the CPI(M) and the CPI maintained that the PWF would remain intact as the underlying reasons for its formation continue to exist. “We formed this alliance as a front against the AIADMK and the DMK which have had a stranglehold over the State for the last 40 years. Hence, the PWF will continue to exist,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan. Mr. Vaiko had not spoken to either Mr. Ramakrishnan or Mr. Mutharasan or explained his reasons for quitting the front till late Tuesday.