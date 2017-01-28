Seven veterinary sub-centres upgraded in Tiruvannamalai

more-in

Tiruvannamalai: Seven government veterinary sub-centres in Tiruvannamalai district have been upgraded into veterinary dispensaries.

These dispensaries are manned by a veterinarian, a live stock inspector and and animal husbandry assistant. Wide range of treatments, including surgeries, will be performed at these dispensaries. With the upgradation villagers have been spared the trouble of travelling distances with their livestock to a dispensary that could provide reasonable treatment to their animals.

The sub-centres in Adi Annamalai and Viruthu vilanginan in Tiruvannamalai block, Arattavadi in Chengam block, Salavedu in Vandavasi block, Kuthanur and Vengalathur in Vembakkam block and Vadakkumedu in Arani block have now bee upgraded.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevur S. Ramachandran has formally inaugurated the upgraded centres in Salavedu, Kunnathur, Vengalathur and Vadakkumedu a few days ago. Adi Annamalai, Viruthuvilanginan and Arattavadi centres are to be inaugurated on Saturday.