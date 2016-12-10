Senior AIADMK leaders urge Sasikala to lead party

more-in

Within a few hours of senior AIADMK leader Ponnaiyan making an appeal to the press and the people not to 'believe in rumours or speculation about V.K. Sasikala ascension as the next party chief' at the party headquarters in Chennai, senior AIADMK leaders such as K.A. Sengottaiyan, Valarmathi, S. Gokula Indira and others visited the late Jayalalithaa's aide V.K. Sasikala at Jaya's Poes Garden residence to urge her to take over as leader of the party and put a full stop on the rumours.

While Ponnaiyan said that the party has 1.5 crore supporters across the State and will take a collective decision, Sengottaiyan said that 'Only she [Sasikala] has the capacity to keep the party together.

"There is no need to speculate about the next party chief. AIADMK is like a Banyan tree and we will take a decision," said Ponnaiyan. Asked specifically if Sasikala would take over the party, he said, "Sasikala is an important member of the AIADMK and there is nothing that stops senior members of the party from seeing her."

Sengottaiyan, however, made it very clear senior leaders are united on this issue. "All of them expressed the same thing. We made it clear that only she has the capacity to take over and run the party," said Sengottaiyan.

Former MLA Valarmathi said that V.K. Sasikala has been with Jayalalithaa for almost 30 years. "Chinnamma must take over. She is already a part of the executive council and only she must take over. Over the last 30 years, she has helped Jayalalithaa," she said.

Former Mayor of Chennai, Saidai Sa. Duraisamy alleged that there are some who are trying to destabilise the party and capture power. Arguing the merits of Sasikala, he said, "Sasikala had helped Jaya to gain all her fame. She was Jaya's confidante. It is only the circumstances that creates a leader. She must become the focal point of the government and the party."