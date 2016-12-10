Selfies, free food and tonsuring near Jaya’s burial site

more-in

The queue keeps growing longer and longer each passing minute at the burial site of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. As police personnel try to get the people moving, visitors keep taking selfies at the place where the former AIADMK Supremo has been laid to rest.

It is a never ending scene. On one side two young men are arguing as to which side they should take a selfie from. On the other side, a tent has been set up to distribute water packets to those visiting the burial site. Next to it is a larger tent where people who want to get their heads tonsured can get it done for free. In certain customs, people tonsure their heads when someone in their family passes away.

“We are getting our heads tonsured because Amma was like our family member,” said R. Arumugam of Kurunjipadi in Cuddalore. Two others, M. Arumugam and S. Rajan too got their heads tonsured. “Whoever wishes to visit Amma’s final resting place and get their heads tonsured in my locality, we are bringing them in batches. We will do this till her birth anniversary next year,” said Bhaskar who has undertaken the task of bringing these people to the venue.

Gnanamanian, one of the persons in-charge of the tonsuring booth, said nearly 1,400 people have had their heads tonsured in the last three days. “Of this, about 130-150 would be women,” he said.

“Many of them say they consider the tonsuring as doing it for their family. A few of them told us “We were ready to give our lives for Amma, wouldn’t we shave our heads for her?” Mr. Gnanamanian said. Meanwhile, the AIADMK also had made arrangements for food and water to be distributed to everyone visiting the memorial. “In the morning, we gave them tiffin; in the afternoon we distributed some mixed rice and lemon rice. This will continue till night,” an AIADMK member said. According to him, the food was being provided by a well-known food chain in the city.