Sekhar Reddy’sbail plea adjourned

: The Principal Judge for CBI cases here on Friday directed the Puzhal Central Prison authorities to consider the request of former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member and industrialist J. Sekhar Reddy and his associates to be provided ‘A’ class facilities in the jail.

Mr. Sekhar Reddy and his associates were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday for possessing several crores in new currencies.

The Judge G. Vijayalakshmi also adjourned their bail petitions and CBI’s application seeking their custody to December 27.

