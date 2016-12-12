Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve eco-tourism plan revived
Three years after upgrade, a beginning has just been made for promoting eco-tourism in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.
The Forest Department is reportedly exploring scope for developing heritage tourism in Talamalai range where there are old structures and a road to Thengumarahada built by Tipu Sultan.
A senior official of National Tiger Conservation Authority visited the location in recent months to study the scope and a proposal for heritage tourism would be submitted soon, according to an official source.
According to wildlife enthusiasts, eco-tourism in STR would be patronised well since density of wildlife and ecological diversity is more when compared to the three older ones: Mudumalai, Anamalai and Kalakkadu Mundanthurai tiger reserves.