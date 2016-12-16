Sasikala yet to indicate her mind, says Ponnaiyan

more-in

: Late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala was yet to indicate her decision on accepting the request of party leaders and cadre to take over as general secretary of the ruling party, according to AIADMK organising secretary C. Ponnaiyan.

“Party members are requesting her to take over the mantle of leadership. She is yet to take a call and has not given any indications on accepting the request,” he told journalists here on Thursday.

Mr. Ponnaiyan, who has been in the party since the times of its founder M.G. Ramachandran, also clarified that there may be no impediment within the party to Ms. Sasikala’s election as general secretary should she agree to take on the job. The party’s constitution mandated that only a person who had been a member of the party for a minimum of five years can contest for any post.

Ms. Sasikala was expelled from the party in late 2011 by Jayalalithaa and later re-admitted sometime in 2012. According to Mr. Ponnaiyan, the AIADMK’s executive council has the powers to amend the rules.

On Thursday, party cadre were not allowed inside Veda Nilayam, the residence of Jayalalithaa, in Poes Garden where Ms. Sasikala has been staying, and security was firmed up. A police officer said the decision not to allow cadre was taken as the crowd became unmanageable a day earlier when party functionaries from districts like Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Kanyakumari and Tiruvarur called on Ms. Sasikala and urged her to guide the party.

“Only those with appointments, ministers and MLAs were allowed in. Preparations are going on for a function at the Garden tomorrow,” said a security officer.