Sasikala rehabilitates sidelined seniors

In her first major in-house political exercise after taking over as general secretary of the ruling AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala on Friday appointed a host of senior functionaries to various positions in the organisation, even rehabilitating those who were left in the cold by late party leader Jayalalithaa.

The move assumes significance, coming as it does before the meeting of the party MLAs convened by Ms. Sasikala on February 5.

The move on Friday saw the return of former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan and ex-Chennai Mayor Saidai S. Duraisamy to the post of AIADMK organising secretary along with 11 others. The party would now have nearly two dozen organising secretaries, including the 10 who were appointed to the post by Jayalalithaa. The restructuring has been undertaken ostensibly to keep senior leaders in good humour ahead of the local body polls likely to be conducted later this year and also as a reward to them for standing by her side as the party faces a leadership crisis.

Former Ministers B.V. Ramana, Gokula Indira, V. Somasundaram and Buddhi Chandran are among those who have been made organising secretaries. A former Assembly Deputy Speaker Varagur A. Arunachalam; former MPs M.S. Niraikulathan and S. Anbalagan; and former legislators K. Annamalai, K.K. Umadevan and V. Karuppasamy Pandian; and MLA P.M. Narasimhan are the others appointed to the post.

AIADMK spokesperson C.R. Saraswathi said the announcement would boost the morale of the newly appointed functionaries as they would work more towards the party’s welfare. “There are several senior leaders in the list and their appointment would help them step up their contribution to the party,” she argued.

When asked whether the newly appointed organising secretaries would replace the old ones, she said they would be in addition to the existing ones. “There are already about 10 organising secretaries. The general secretary has not disturbed them,” she said.

To a query on whether these posts are not filled up through elections, she said organising secretaries are appointed and only posts such as office-bearers of various wings of the party such as Students Wing and Women’s Wing are filled up by intra-party elections.As part of the restructuring, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, former Ministers K.A. Jayabal, Nainar Nagendran, Vaigaichelvan and N.R. Sivapathy were also given key posts in various wings of the party. N. Murugumaran, Neelangarai M.C. Munusamy, K. Kuppan, K. Samarasam and S.K. Selvam are others who got posts.