Jayalalithaa - 1948-2016

Sasikala is the tallest leader, in AIADMK posters

NEW ORDER: A poster of Ms. Sasikala near Anna Salai shows the sharp reaction in the party.  

‘Chinna Amma’ appears bigger than Jayalalithaa in many displays, provoking the loyalists

Visible symbols of the AIADMK have undergone a dramatic change over the past few days, with V.K. Sasikala assuming a dominant presence in posters and banners, sometimes overshadowing the images of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and relegating Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to the background.

From someone who kept away from the spotlight while shadowing the late Chief Minister for over three decades, Ms. Sasikala has turned into the central figure that even senior partymen are projecting.

Three-time Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, in stark contrast, is not on posters or hoardings even in his hometown of Periyakulam in Theni district.

Since Wednesday, sections of party leaders and functionaries, who have been supporting Ms. Sasikala to lead the ruling party, have put up posters prominently carrying her images across Tamil Nadu.

An early poster with an image of a smiling Ms. Sasikala put up by a little-known functionary outside the party headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday, urged her to continue the golden rule of ‘Amma’.

The poster was quickly torn by some party workers. However, a day later, senior leaders began expressing ‘total support’ to her.

By Sunday, a poster campaign had been launched by leaders who tried to outdo each other in expressing their loyalty. In some posters Jayalalithaa faded into the background, much like party founder MGR did, except during election season.

The latest appeals entreating Ms. Sasikala call her ‘Chinna Amma’, a form of address until now heard only within Jayalalithaa’s ‘Veda Nilayam’ bungalow in Poes Garden, and in some party circles. Over the last two days, there have been fewer hoardings and posters condoling Jayalalithaa’s death than those in support of Ms. Sasikala.

Calendar ready

Cooperative Minister Sellur K Raju even got calendars with Ms. Sasikala’s image printed for the New Year. A huge hoarding that was briefly placed on Anna Salai in Chennai, had life-size photos of MGR, Jayalalithaa and Ms. Sasikala captioned ‘Then, Now and Tomorrow’.

One of the posters described ‘Chinna Amma’ as the one who had earned Jayalalithaa’s trust and blessings. The calendar sponsored by the Cooperative Minister hails her as “Ammavin Azhumaiye” (Amma’s personality).

Another poster calls upon cadres to accept her leadership as she had served Jayalalithaa day and night as her ‘sister,’ ignoring her kin. One worker, who placed a huge hoarding on Anna Salai, described her as “Thalai Magal” (the daughter who leads).

Several posters were defaced by Jayalalithaa-loyalists.

In Periyakulam and in Bodinayakanur constituency, which Mr. Panneerselvam represents, there is not a single poster or hoarding for him. While this was the case even during the two short spells earlier, when he was Chief Minister during 2001-02 and 2014-15, residents say Mr. Panneerselvam had always maintained a low profile.

(With K. Raju in Theni)

