Sasikala absent at MGR’s death anniversary function

While thousands of AIADMK cadres and leaders thronged the Marina on Saturday to pay their respects to party’s founder M.G. Ramachandran at his memorial on the occasion of his death anniversary, V.K. Sasikala, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide, was not present.

Instead, she chose to pay floral tributes to the MGR’s portrait at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence.

Though Ms. Sasikala has been backed by some important leaders of the AIADMK, including Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam, many party cadre The Hindu spoke to expressed their displeasure over the way she handled the extended hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa.

“She didn’t come because she knew she would have to face a backlash,” said a party worker from Perungudi in Chennai. Most of the cadres who came to pay their respects to party founder MGR also bid tearful homage to Jayalalithaa.

Photographs of Sasikala were conspicuously absent at the Marina where vendors were selling pictures, keychains and party flags. “None of us would sell Sasikala’s photograph because we don’t want the angry cadres to thrash us and dump us into the Marina,” said Raja, who sells photographs of former Chief Ministers Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and Jayaalithaa. He added, “The Ministers might have gone and fallen at Chinnamma’s feet, but we [cadres] see them as sell-outs.”

The party cadres, both young and old, were miffed at senior leaders for having rallied around Sasikala and helped her position herself as the next in line in the party.