Sasikala Pushpa’s ‘lawyer’ injured in ruckus outside AIADMK office

Amid a ‘Sasikala for general secretary’ chorus in the AIADMK, the party headquarters in Chennai witnessed a ruckus outside on Wednesday. A man, believed to be Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer, was beaten up, allegedly by some AIADMK supporters, and he was rescued by the police.

Sources in the AIADMK said party workers started gathering at the headquarters after news spread that Ms. Pushpa might come, ahead of the general council meeting on Thursday, to seek an invitation for it. It was felt that she might even contest for the party's top post of general secretary.

Ms. Pushpa has reportedly been questioning the eligibility of V.K. Sasikala, former close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to become general secretary, which a section of party workers had been demanding.

AIADMK spokesperson C. R. Saraswathy blamed the MP, expelled from the party by Jayalalithaa for anti-party activities, for the incident outside the party headquarters.

“Sasikala Pushpa wants to create a law and order problem ahead of the general council. Let her resign first as MP as it was Amma who made her the Rajya Sabha member,” Ms. Saraswathy said.

She alleged that Ms.Pushpa’s injured “lawyer” was deliberately staying put at the party headquarters despite being asked to leave and that it was done to “create a problem.”

“She [Pushpa] is no more in the AIADMK. In the general council, only members are allowed and not even special guests are invited,” she said.

Ms. Puspha could not be reached for her comments.

Anandraj quits party

Senior party leader and actor Anandraj has quit the party in an apparent fallout with Ms. V.K. Sasikala.

Mr. Anandaraj said he had no personal enmity with anyone in the AIADMK but regretted the ‘misuse’ of Jayalalithaa’s name by some in the party and the government.

Without naming anyone, he said nobody should be compared with Jayalalithaa.

“In the present situation, even a government officer is using Amma’s name,” he said, in an apparent reference to former Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, who is under Income Tax scanner, and frequently invoked her name on Tuesday while defending himself at a press meet.

“Don’t demean the soul of Amma by invoking her name. Don’t misuse her name. Anybody is able to use her name. Please respect her,” Mr. Anandaraj said.