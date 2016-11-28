Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi stripped of Nadigar Sangam membership

more-in

Former Nadigar Sangam president R. Sarathkumar and former general secretary Radha Ravi have been permanently removed from the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam).

At the annual general body meeting of the Nadigar Sangam on Sunday, general secretary actor Vishal announced that both were being removed from the primary membership itself.

This decision was approved by the majority of the 2,000-odd members who attended the meeting from different parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, Vishal asked the members if the Nadigar Sangam must take action against Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi.

Hearing unanimous approval from the crowd, he said, “It is not our intention to take a confrontational stance, but this needs to be done.” He then announced the permanent exclusion of both the members.