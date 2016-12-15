Sangeetha Kalasarathy presented to Papanasam Ashok Ramani Parthasarathy Swamy Sabha festival inaugurated

more-in

CHENNAI: Carnatic musician Papanasam Ashok Ramani was honoured with the 'Sangeetha Kalasarathy' title and award by the Parthasarathy Swami Sabha here on Wednesday.

The award was presented as a part of the inauguration of the sabha's 116th December Music festival. Vimrutananda Maharaj, Manager of the Ramakrishna Math handed over the citation, medal and cash award.

Musician and teacher Suguna Varadhachari received the 'Acharya Kalasarathy' title and award for her contribution to the field of music and teaching.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ashok Ramani said that he had initially started learning music out of his interest and a passion to learn and broaden his knowledge in the art.

"Years back, many contemporaries of mine and I used to meet at the margazhi bhajan of Papanasam Sivan and sing his compositions. In the future, I am planning to digitize all the songs of the composer," he added.

“With a number of students in the country and abroad, Mr Ashok Ramani has been passing on knowledge about the art and teaching timeless compositions,” said Cleaveland V.V. Sundaram. Nithyashree Mahadevan and Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman also felicitated the awardees.

The Palghat Mani Iyer Centenary Award was presented to percussionist V. Rajarao and the Dwaram Venkataswami Naidu Award was presented to violonist S. Varadharajan. Vocalist Vasudha Ravi recieved the Dr M.L. Vasanthakumari award and Nagaswaram exponents Kasim and Babu were given the Gottuvadhyam Narayana Iyengar. Vocalist Sriram Parthasarathy recieved the G. Ramanathan award. The sabha, for the first time, presented the GNB award for a promising young musician to vocalist Rithvik Raja.

The sabha has dedicated the music festival to the memory of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who had excelled as a dancer in her younger days, Journalist and Dramatist Cho Ramaswamy and Singer Balamuralikrishna.

The music festival will be held from December 15 to Januray 5 with over 108 music concerts and 20 lecture demonstrations.

Speaking about the music festival, Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti, Presdient of the sabha said that the series of lecture-demonstrations focussing on a range of topics as a part of the festival were sure to be a highlight.

