Sambar deer dies after fall at Main Falls

TIRUNELVELI: When the tourists, mostly Ayyappa devotees going to Sabarimala, were taking bath in the feebly falling Main Falls in Courtallam on Tuesday morning, a 4-year-old female sambar deer fell from the slope above the men’s section of the waterfalls and died. As the wild animal fell on a vacant area, no one was injured.

Forest Ranger (Courtallam) Tharsius, who reached the spot with other officials after receiving information about the incident, said the deer might have fallen down after being chased by wild dogs, which could be seen in large numbers in the areas above Main Falls.

After an autopsy, the officials buried the animal in the nearby forest.