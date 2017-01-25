SC may hear on Monday pleas against jallikattu Act

Youths try to catch a bull during a jallikattu event held at Rapoosal village in Pudukkottai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and animal rights activists on Wednesday mentioned in the Supreme Court their challenge against the new jallikattu law passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

A battery of lawyers, led by senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Anand Grover, appeared for the Board and the activists before a Bench led by Justice Dipak Misra.

Justice Misra told the lawyers that the court will take up their petitions probably on Monday when he is sitting in a combination with Justice Rohinton Nariman.

Both judges form the jallikattu Bench.

The development comes a day after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi informed the court that the government would file an interlocutory application seeking the withdrawal of the January 7, 2016 central notification allowing jallikattu in the light of the new Prevention of Cruelty (Tamil Nadu Amendment), 2017, passed by the State Assembly.

The court had agreed to hear the application. Justice Misra had told that he would hear the application with Justice Nariman. In all likelihood, both the animal rights activists challenge and the government's application would be heard on Monday.

Almost 70 caveats have been filed by various parties, including the Tamil Nadu government, in the apex court in the past two days in anticipation of a challenge against the new pro jallikattu law of the State.