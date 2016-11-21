Tamil Nadu

SBI delivers cash to people at CMC

BANK’S OUTREACH: Employees of the State Bank of India interacting with those seeking cash at Christian Medical College in Vellore on Monday.   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

more-in

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday reached out to relatives of patients at Christian Medical College with a mobile facility to dispense cash to them.

The Regional Business Office of SBI, Vellore, deployed its staff and put in place three swiping machines on the hospital premises.

An official of the bank said they dispensed Rs. 2,000 each for public having accounts in any bank on swiping their debit cards.

Temporary arrangement

“We already have four ATMs on the campus of CMC. We made this temporary arrangement for the public on Monday. We wanted to reach out to them at their doorstep,” he added.

A few days ago, the bank had organised a similar facility for public and traders at Mandy Street.

“These measures are being taken up on trial basis for the benefit of the people,” he said and added that the bank disbursed around Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh at CMC.

A.K. Sarathy, regional manager of SBI, was present.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
banking
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016 12:02:29 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/SBI-delivers-cash-to-people-at-CMC/article16672313.ece

© The Hindu