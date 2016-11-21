SBI delivers cash to people at CMC

BANK’S OUTREACH: Employees of the State Bank of India interacting with those seeking cash at Christian Medical College in Vellore on Monday. | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

more-in

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday reached out to relatives of patients at Christian Medical College with a mobile facility to dispense cash to them.

The Regional Business Office of SBI, Vellore, deployed its staff and put in place three swiping machines on the hospital premises.

An official of the bank said they dispensed Rs. 2,000 each for public having accounts in any bank on swiping their debit cards.

Temporary arrangement

“We already have four ATMs on the campus of CMC. We made this temporary arrangement for the public on Monday. We wanted to reach out to them at their doorstep,” he added.

A few days ago, the bank had organised a similar facility for public and traders at Mandy Street.

“These measures are being taken up on trial basis for the benefit of the people,” he said and added that the bank disbursed around Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh at CMC.

A.K. Sarathy, regional manager of SBI, was present.