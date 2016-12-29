SAP a letdown, say cane farmers

Bitter taste: Farmers are challenging the rationale behind keeping the procurement cost stagnant when sugar is retailing around Rs. 40 per kg in the open market. — Photo: M. Srinath

: Farmers in Erode district have questioned the rationale behind the government fixing the State Advisory Price (SAP) for the current cutting season when mills have been refusing to comply with it for quite some time.

The State government’s retention of last year’s SAP of Rs. 550 per tonne, inclusive of transport cost of Rs. 100, in addition to the Centre’s Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of Rs. 2,300, they say, was a blow to the cultivators reeling under drought conditions.

This year, sugarcane fields had dried up in several hundred acres due to the failure of the monsoon, and in many places, farmers had incurred heavy expenditure arranging for water to salvage crops. Against this backdrop, farmers have accused the State government of leniency towards the mills while being harsh on the cultivators.

Since 2013 when the Rangarajan Committee Recommendations were released, mills have been of the opinion that the Central government intends to do away with the SAP.

One of the recommendations of the committee was to scrap the SAP at the first stage and share 70 per cent of the combined sold value of sugar, molasses, bagasse and press mud at the second stage. But, the mills had chosen to keep the second stage requirement under wraps while studiously refusing to pay the SAP, a representative of a farmers’ association said.

At a time when sugar is sold in excess of Rs. 40 per kg in the open market, the decision to keep the procurement cost stagnant was ridiculous, according to K.V. Ponnaiyan, president of Tamil Nadu Swadeshi Farmers’ Movement.

The government’s silence over the Rs. 1,500-crore payment backlog on account of SAP arrears (to be paid by mills to farmers) over the last three years was intriguing, Mr. Ponnaiyan said.

However, Palani G. Periasamy, president of South India Sugar Mills’ Association, said the private sugar mills in the State had incurred loss to the tune of Rs. 13,500 crore in the last three years and were finding it difficult to pay even the FRP. The sugar prices were up only for the last three or four months and this would not address the fundamental problems faced by the industry. “We are asking the government to convene a tripartite meeting and bring in a revenue-sharing model. Cane availability is poor this year and sugar production is expected to decline by 33 per cent. Under these circumstances, we appeal to the government to introduce and implement a revenue-sharing system,” he said.

(With inputs from M. Soundariya Preetha in Coimbatore)