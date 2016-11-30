Rs. 7,247.24-cr. PLCP for Kanniyakumari released

more-in

NAGERCOIL: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has envisaged a Rs. 7,247.24-crore Potential-Linked Credit Plan (PLCP) for Kanniyakumari district for the year 2017-18.

At the District Consultative Meeting held here on Tuesday evening, Sajjansingh R. Chavan, District Collector, released the PLCP, the first copy of which was received by S. Murugan, Chief Regional Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, in the presence of A. Ramkumar, AGM, Reserve Bank of India, J. Martin Pragasam, District Development Manager, NABARD, and S. Viswanathan, Manager, Lead District Bank.

According to the plan, credit requirement of short-term crop loan is estimated at Rs. 2,970.25 crore and term loan for allied sectors at Rs. 946.10 crore. The estimate for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector stood at Rs. 959.58 crore. The projected estimates for 2017-18 marked a rise of 10.4 per cent over the previous year’s estimates.

Mr. Chavan asked the officials to speed up the process of overall development of agriculture and allied activities by exploiting identified potential. The PLCP, with the theme of ‘Doubling of farmers’ income by 2022’, emphasised the importance of increasing the income of the farmers with activities such as animal husbandry, inland fisheries and bee keeping.

Mr. Martin Pragasam said NABARD had been bringing out district-wise PLCP since 1989, and as per the directive of the Reserve Bank of India it formed the basis for Annual Credit Plan prepared by the respective Lead District Banks every year.

Under NABARD’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, 110 schemes, including construction of roads, veterinary dispensaries and godowns, were being undertaken in the district with an RIDF component of Rs. 81.79 crore, he added.