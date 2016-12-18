Rs. 35 lakh in new currency seized

more-in

The police on Friday seized new currency notes to the tune of 35.40 lakh from a car while conducting vehicle checks near Orathanand. Income Tax officials are interrogating the five occupants of the car, from whom the cash was seized. Acting on a tip-off that fresh currency notes were being transported from Tiruchi to Thanjavur by road, the police initiated vehicle checks across Thanjavur district. A team intercepted a luxury car near Orathanad, which was found to be carrying Rs. 35.40 lakh in Rs. 2,000-denomination notes. The car was seized and its occupants taken to the Orathanad police station for interrogation.

The detainees included Peer Mohammed (46), the owner of Hotel Buhari in Tiruchi and his friend Kesavan, an AIADMK office-bearer. They claimed that they were carrying the cash for purchasing a piece of land.

The police then handed over the quintet to a team of Income Tax officials led by Assistant Commissioner Ashraff Ali.

Inquiries into how the group had gained possession of such a huge sum of money are under way.