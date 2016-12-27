Rs. 1.55 cr-worth jewels ‘missing’ from PACCS; hunt on for secretary

more-in

Ramanathapuram: In a shocking incident, 6.198 kg of gold jewels, pledged by farmers to get loans from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (PACCS) at A. Punavayal under Kadaladi police limits, have gone ‘missing’, and the police have launched a hunt for the society secretary.

The missing of the jewels came to light on Monday evening when officials opened the locker, using spare keys, following complaints from the farmers that they could not redeem their jewels even after repaying loans with interest.

The police said after a legal wrangle between L. Aandi, former president of the society, and the incumbent, R. Kalimuthu, the society did not function fully for nearly six months. Taking advantage of the ‘officials’ apathy’ and colluding with others, society secretary C. Narayanan (46)allegedly looted the jewels.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Jayasingh, Paramakudi Cooperative Deputy Registrar, the police arrested the former and present presidents of the society, and C. Thangapandi, a clerk and brother of Narayanan, under Sections 408, 409 (criminal breach of trust by clerk and public servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. The arrested were later remanded in judicial custody.

A special police team had been formed to nab Narayanan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mudukulathur) Ganapathy said, adding the case could be cracked only after his arrest.

The arrested accused could not throw much light on the missing jewels. The jewels, valued at about Rs. 1.55 crore, were pledged by the farmers since 2013, the police said.

Action would be taken against all those, including department staff, who were found guilty, Collector S. Natarajan said. Following complaints from the farmers that they could not redeem their jewels even after clearing the dues, the Collector had ordered an enquiry on Monday.

Absence of auditing, periodical inspection and checking by block-level officers and field managers should have emboldened the secretary and others to ‘loot’ the jewels from the society, official sources said.

A departmental enquiry had also been ordered and action would be taken against the ‘erring’ officials based on the report, Mr. Jayasingh said.

This was the second major fraud in a society in the district after N. Kasthuri (45), secretary of Thoruvalur PACCS, looted 412 sovereigns of jewels after enacting a robbery drama in April.