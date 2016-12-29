Rotarians light up tribal hamlet on Kodaikanal hills

more-in

KODAIKANAL: Members of Rotary Club of Kodaikanal have provided solar light to the dwellings in Vallankulam village, a tribal settlement situated 15 km away from Pannaikadu on Kodaikanal hills.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police Saravanan inaugurated the facility on Wednesday in the presence of Revenue Divisional Officer (Kodaikanal) Suresh, Rotary Club of Kodaikanal president Rajkumar and others.

Expressing happiness and thanking the Rotarians for their gesture, the villagers said: “We have been living here for more than 50 years, but only now, we see light in our homes.”

“From now on, we can also get our mobile phones charged easily,” said Ramanan, a 16-year-old boy studying in a higher secondary school at Pannaikadu.

The idea of providing solar lights to the tribal people was given to the Rotarians by Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Murugan and other officers, Mr. Rajkumar said, adding over the last six months the Rotarians worked on the project, which cost them Rs. 3.12 lakh. This included the cost for five-year maintenance by the company that installed the lights.

Each dwelling can now enjoy power supply for 12 hours (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.). The tribals, who worked in a nearby coffee estate, earned Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 per day as wages.